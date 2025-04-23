Forterra's electricity use is now 90% solar-powered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forterra, one of the UK’s leading building products manufacturers, is marking Earth Day 2025 with a major milestone in its sustainability journey: it now generates 90% of its electricity from solar panels.

At the heart of this progress is a pioneering corporate power purchase agreement (PPA), a sector-first that has been supplying renewable power from a 50MW Solar Farm near Retford across Forterra’s network of sites since April 2024.

This step forward in Forterra’s sustainability journey has reduced emissions by an estimated 14,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year, which is the equivalent of powering over 13,500 homes.

This complements the power generated by the company’s state-of-the-art Desford factory in Leicestershire, which has seen the successful installation of nearly 7,000 solar panels. Delivered by Custom Solar, specialists in large-scale commercial solar solutions, the panels are expected to cut Desford’s carbon emissions by 500 tonnes each year (around 16% of the site’s total power demand) and will also reduce Forterra’s energy costs by approximately £400,000 annually.

202 - Desford Solar Panels

David Manley, Head of Sustainability at Forterra, said: “Our investment in solar power reflects both our environmental responsibility and our long-term vision for cleaner, more efficient operations. Beyond lowering our own emissions, our solar panels also provide a wider benefit to the UK by exporting surplus renewable energy back to the grid.”

“With our solar farm now online and the panels at Desford operating at full capacity, we’re taking real action on our path to net zero. Forterra is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by a further 32% by 2030, and renewable energy is a key part of how we get there.”

In addition to renewable energy projects, Forterra is advancing its green credentials across multiple areas, from switching its mobile machinery at Measham to HVO fuel, to investing £21 million in a modern, Euro 6-compliant haulage fleet, and expanding the use of electric and hybrid vehicles throughout its business. In addition, an industry-pioneering move has also recently pioneered the reuse of crushed brick waste to make calcined clay without relying on emissions-heavy thermal processes.

These developments are part of a wider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy that also includes low-carbon product innovation, circular economy initiatives, and industry-leading partnerships for sustainable construction.

To explore Forterra’s sustainability strategy in further detail, visit the website.