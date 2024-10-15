Photo by Life In Pixels

A FLORIST is celebrating being a regional finalist in The Wedding Industry Awards after turning her hobby into a career.

Single mum Morgan Hunter (26) started Blossom Floristry in 2021 and works from home at Brecks.

She has been shortlisted in the wedding florist of the year category for Yorkshire and the north-east.

Morgan said: “I’ve always been creative but never channelled it into something I could stick to, until I found floristry.

“Being self-employed is a lot of pressure but also very liberating to be able to work around my child and give him as much of my time as possible.

“I originally entered the awards just to try something new, and potentially see where I am on the rankings.

“I was so shocked to get through as I’ve got into the finals amongst other florists who have been in the business for ten or 20 years.”

The regional final takes place on November 11 before the main awards in the new year.