instantprint's newest EFI VUTEk Q3r in action

A £750k investment will help a Manvers-based business compete more effectively in a cut-throat market, say bosses.

Online printer instantprint has forked out more £750,000 in cutting-edge large format printing technology.

The firm’s latest factory upgrade has seen it invest in three new large format printers to enhance print quality and accelerate turnaround times.

The new machines will allow instantprint to grow market share in the large format print sector - competing with specialist large format print businesses, says the company.

The EFI VUTEk FabriVU 340i+ is capable of handling a variety of materials including stretch fabric display polyester, and aermoesh fabric for flags. The printer can produce outputs up to three metres wide.

instrantprint said that customers will benefit from enhanced precision printing and increased speed leading to lower prices and faster turnaround times.

Laura Mucklow, head of instantprint, said: “In 2019 instantprint had a vision that would take us deep into the large format printing world - then along came Covid and put those plans on the back burner whilst other things took priority.

“Now, we have 2025 in our crosshair and large format printing is our most important area of focus, having invested £750,000 in this new equipment that will see us being able to compete with even the largest specialist printers in the market.

“Our proposition will remain the same as we do with the rest of the print products instantprint offers - the best quality at the fastest turnarounds. These new machines will enable us to offer some of the fastest and most convenient turnrounds on large format in the industry.”