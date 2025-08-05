Ella is Rotherham’s top apprentice - and grandad is to thank

AESSEAL’s Ella Middlebrook has her engineering teacher and grandad to thank for helping her to become Rotherham’s top advanced apprentice.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella, who completed her technical support apprenticeship six months ago, took the prize at the tenth annual awards organised by Rotherham Council’s RIDO team and the Rotherham Advertiser.

The former Westfield Secondary School pupil had not been particularly interested in traditional study routes and moved on to undertake her post-16 apprenticeship at the AMRC Training Centre in Catcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the awards night at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Ella said: “I initially went for the apprenticeship route as recommended by my engineering teacher and my grandad David Middlebrook.

Ella is pictured with the new CEO of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council John Edwards.

“My grandad was an apprentice from young and seeing as though I wasn’t interested in the strictly classroom work anymore, an apprenticeship allowed me to do this, therefore he was my inspiration and role model to progress in this sector and this way.

“I tended to thrive physically doing work over classroom-based work. However, it was always great to have both and build skills on both sides!”

AESSEAL was the first employer to offer Ella an interview when she applied for the role of design engineer, which she found appealing as she had studied the subject at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She got the job and spent two-and-a-half-years working through her technical support apprenticeship - she finished it six months early - with her workplace coach Kevin Davis.

Now 19, Ella has since progressed into the role of PLM Systems administrator, which “came around from Chris Newton scouting for someone to train up for if he retires!”

As part of her new role, Ella has been learning the different elements that go into the company’s PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) System and co-operating with colleagues to fix any problems they come across in Teamcenter (PLM Software), NX (CAM Software) and Solid Edge (CAD Software).

Judges said of Ella: “She set a brilliant example for others wanting to pursue a career in engineering. Through a combination of her work ethic, proactive approach, constant enthusiasm and eagerness to improve and learn, she is proving herself to be a fantastic role model that others following her should strive to be like.”

Ella’s ambition? To become AES leading PLM Expert and lead the PLM team for AESSEAL in the future!