Double boost for retail at Parkgate with new Wilko and Jollyes stores
Pet store Jollyes opened its 101st outlet on the Great Eastern Retail Park – with a 101 Dalmations themed party.
And at nearby Parkgate Shopping, Wilko returned to its old unit about five months after the firm went into administration.
The opening of the Jollyes branch – to be managed by Cat Wildey – created ten jobs.
Regional manager Kerry Midgley said “As a business that’s potty about pets, there was only ever going to be one theme for the opening of our 101st store – 101 Dalmatians!”
Goody bags were handed to the first 100 customers at the opening in late March, and money was raised for charities Sheffield Retired Greyhounds and Adoptapaws UK.
Wilko returned with 50 jobs, with the recruitment process prioritising former employees. One new feature is in-store access to browse the firm’s online offer.
Parkgate Shopping centre manager Janet Drury said: “Team Parkgate feels really proud to be welcoming back one of the country’s first few reopened wilko stores.
“The brand has always been a great part of the wonderful mix of shopping experience on offer here at Parkgate and we share the customers joy at seeing its doors reopen to Rotherham shoppers.”
Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and Wilko, added: “We’re overjoyed by the reaction of Rotherham locals to the new wilko store and we’re pleased to see that everyone is excited by Wilko’s return to the UK high street.”