Double boost for retail at Parkgate with new Wilko and Jollyes stores

Jollyes' 101 Dalmations-themes opening

Pet store Jollyes opened its 101st outlet on the Great Eastern Retail Park – with a 101 Dalmations themed party.

And at nearby Parkgate Shopping, Wilko returned to its old unit about five months after the firm went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening of the Jollyes branch – to be managed by Cat Wildey – created ten jobs.

Wilko open their new store at Parkgate Shopping

Regional manager Kerry Midgley said “As a business that’s potty about pets, there was only ever going to be one theme for the opening of our 101st store – 101 Dalmatians!”

Goody bags were handed to the first 100 customers at the opening in late March, and money was raised for charities Sheffield Retired Greyhounds and Adoptapaws UK.

Wilko returned with 50 jobs, with the recruitment process prioritising former employees. One new feature is in-store access to browse the firm’s online offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkgate Shopping centre manager Janet Drury said: “Team Parkgate feels really proud to be welcoming back one of the country’s first few reopened wilko stores.

“The brand has always been a great part of the wonderful mix of shopping experience on offer here at Parkgate and we share the customers joy at seeing its doors reopen to Rotherham shoppers.”