PROPOSALS for a garden centre have revealed B&Q’s desire to return to Parkgate after a seven-year absence.

The units on Beale Way, Parkgate

A planning application filed by Rotherham Foundry RP Ltd asks for permission to make alterations while merging two units on the Great Eastern Retail Park.

The changes would include construction of a canopy and garden centre in the rear service yard at the premises on Beale Way.

Planning papers sent to RMBC say: “The purpose of the application is to facilitate the re-occupation of the floorspace by B&Q.”

One of the units is currently occupies by Bensons for Beds. The other is vacant, having not been used since Harveys Furniture went into administration.

B&Q closed its main Rotherham store in summer 2016, seven years after leaving the town centre for Rotherham Road in Parkgate.