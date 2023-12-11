PROPOSALS for a garden centre have revealed B&Q’s desire to return to Parkgate after a seven-year absence.

DIY giant B&Q eyeing return to Parkgate with store and garden centre
A planning application filed by Rotherham Foundry RP Ltd asks for permission to make alterations while merging two units on the Great Eastern Retail Park.
The changes would include construction of a canopy and garden centre in the rear service yard at the premises on Beale Way.
Planning papers sent to RMBC say: “The purpose of the application is to facilitate the re-occupation of the floorspace by B&Q.”
One of the units is currently occupies by Bensons for Beds. The other is vacant, having not been used since Harveys Furniture went into administration.
B&Q closed its main Rotherham store in summer 2016, seven years after leaving the town centre for Rotherham Road in Parkgate.
The company has continued to operate its only store in the borough at Cortonwood Shopping Park since that time.