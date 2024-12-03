Danieli lets former base to medical manufacturer for growing UK footprint

Leading process equipment supplier to the metals industry Danieli has successfully let its former Rotherham business park base to a medical equipment manufacturer which is expanding its global footprint.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wassenburg Ltd, which is a world leader in manufacturing endoscope reprocessing products and solutions, has taken a five-year lease, at a headline rent of £8.95 per sq ft, of a 10,900 sq ft modern warehouse and office unit at Ignite @ Magna Business Park.

Danieli recently relocated to the Advanced Manufacturing Park in a new purpose-built office, laboratory and distribution centre and joins occupiers including Rolls-Royce and the UK Atomic Energy Authority and McLaren Automotive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Betts, Managing Director of Danieli, commented: ‘’As part of Danieli’s relocation to the Advanced Manufacturing Park following significant expansion, Knight Frank was appointed to market our former premises which offered a high quality, industrial/business unit, with above average office content. Following strong interest, a letting to Wassenburg was agreed and Nick Wales of Knight Frank Sheffield has been retained to sell the investment.’’

Wassenburg relocates into Ignite@Magna in Rotherham.

Rebecca Schofield of Knight Frank, who dealt with the letting, said: “The Ignite at Magna Development continues to prove popular; the premises are of high quality and are well located with easy access to J33 and 34 M1. Unit 4 Ignite was well received to the market and the layout and fit out proved attractive to occupiers. Wassenburg was attracted to the quality of the unit and the split between office and warehouse space, and it is great to see them relocate and expand in the area.”

Rakesh Javer, Managing Director at Wassenburg, added: “We are delighted to relocate to Unit 4 Ignite. The high-quality facilities and strategic location provide the perfect base for our operations as we continue to expand and serve our customers more effectively.”

Ignite@ Magna offers easy access into Rotherham and Sheffield. It is also around one mile from Junction 34 of the M1, and also close to Junction 33 of the M1 allowing distribution networks across the entire country. Well known occupiers nearby include ETA, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Parcel Force and AESSEAL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wassenburg was established in 1984 by Gerrit Wassenburg, and has developed from a family company into a global player as an expert in all aspects related to automated endoscope reprocessing.

Since its establishment, Wassenburg, with headquarters in The Netherlands, has grown exponentially and has sales offices in The UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the US and an exclusive distributors network in Europe, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

For further information on available commercial property in South Yorkshire contact Rebecca Schofield at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.