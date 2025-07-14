Customer service see firm 'outperform' others in sector

OUTSTANDING: AESSEAL'S customer service skills have been ranked highly

“OUTSTANDING” customer service has seen a Rotherham company “outperform” other businesses in its sector across the country.

Mechanical seal manufacturer AESSEAL, which has its headquarters in Mill Close on Bradmarsh Business Park, has been rated as a top performer in delivering outstanding customer service by the UK Customer Satisfaction Index which considers the opinions of more than 10,000 customers.

The UKCSI awarded AESSEAL a satisfaction index of 94.4 - significantly higher than the 'retail (non-food) sector' benchmark of 80.6.

A spokesperson for the global leader in sealing solutions said: “This outstanding result places us well ahead of other major companies and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, reliability and exceptional service.

“Huge congratulations to our sales team for helping set the bar for the quality of customer experience.

“This achievement belongs to our people who go above and beyond every day.”

The Institute of Customer Service Business Benchmarking survey said the result showed that AESSEAL had “once again outperformed businesses in its sector.”

The UKCSI is the national barometer of customer satisfaction, providing insights into the quality of service across 13 sectors of the economy.

The index has been published twice a year by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008.

It follows a double dose of accolades earlier this year which saw AESSEAL plc given the RoSPA President’s Award – marking 12 years of exceptional health and safety performance.

Meanwhile its overall holding company, AES Engineering Ltd, received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.