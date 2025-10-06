Millions of smartphone users could get a cash boost 💷

UK Apple and Samsung owners from 2015–2024 may be due a payout

Which? is suing Qualcomm for overcharging phone makers for chips

If successful, 29 million people could share £480m (around £17 each)

Compensation would be automatic; no action needed from consumers

Millions of smartphone owners in the UK could be in line for if a major legal battle against US tech giant Qualcomm goes in consumers’ favour.

Consumer champion Which? has launched a five-week trial at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing Qualcomm of overcharging phone manufacturers for essential smartphone components between 2015 and 2024.

The group says these inflated costs were then passed on to customers, meaning anyone who bought an eligible Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device during that period may have paid more than they should have.

If Which? wins, an estimated 29 million people could share a total of £480 million in compensation, which would amount to a small but symbolic payout of around £17 per person.

Which? is suing Qualcomm for overcharging phone makers for chips (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What’s the case about?

Which? claims Qualcomm abused its market dominance by charging Apple and Samsung excessive licensing fees for its smartphone chips, key parts that help devices connect to 4G and 5G networks.

The result, the group argues, was that manufacturers raised handset prices, ultimately making consumers foot the bill. Qualcomm denies the allegations, saying the case “has no basis”.

Who’s eligible for compensation?

Anyone in the UK who bought a new Apple or Samsung smartphone between October 1, 2015 and January 9, 2024 could be included in the claim.

The payout, if successful, would be automatic, and consumers won’t need to take any action to receive the money.

Lisa Webb, a senior lawyer at Which?, said: “The real benefit of this case is that as a consumer, you don’t need to do anything. If we win, we’ll get you your money.”

But even if the consumer group succeeds in proving its case, the compensation process could take several years to conclude.

Why it matters

The trial marks one of the biggest collective consumer actions ever taken in the UK against a global tech company.

It also highlights how new competition laws are giving consumers more power to challenge corporate behaviour that affects prices and fairness.

Anabel Hoult, chief executive of Which?, said: “This trial is a huge moment. It shows that consumers – when backed by the right legal framework – can hold even the world’s most powerful companies to account.”

If successful, the case could pave the way for more collective claims against multinational firms accused of inflating prices for everyday tech.

