Struggling with bills this winter? What over-65s need to know about boosting support in 2025 🧾

Pension Credit can top up low retirement incomes

It includes Guarantee Credit (income top-up) and Savings Credit (for older pensioners with savings)

You must be over State Pension age and meet income/savings criteria to qualify

In 2025–26, Winter Fuel Payment eligibility returns to all pensioners, not just Pension Credit claimants

Most payments are automatic, but it's crucial to apply early to ensure full entitlement

If you're over 65 and living in England or Wales, claiming Pension Credit in 2025 can unlock significant financial support, including the Winter Fuel Payment.

Pension Credit is a means‑tested benefit designed to top up your weekly income if you’re on a low income in retirement.

It has two parts. Guarantee Credit, which ensures you have at least a minimum weekly income (about £218 for a single person or £333 for a couple in 2024/25), and Savings Credit, a supplement for people who reached State Pension age before April 2016 and had modest savings or private pensions.

Applying for Pension Credit not only boosts your income, it also unlocks additional benefits including housing support, council tax relief, free TV licences, and NHS cost aids.

One of the current Labour government’s biggest controversies came when it announced the once universal Winter Fuel Payment would be made available only to those claiming Pension Credit.

But this has since been reversed, and in 2025–26, eligibility has been restored for all pensioners, not just Pension Credit claimants.

Who can apply?

To claim Pension Credit, you must be at State Pension age. This is currently 66 in the, though the minimum age increases again in 2026.

Your income and savings must also fall within the thresholds, although there are allowances - e.g. savings under £10,000 won’t count, and above that, £500 extra savings adds £1/week to your income calculation.

If you need assistance or have questions about your eligibility, consider contacting organisations such as Age UK or Citizens Advice.

You can apply up to four months before reaching state pension age, or at any time after - but benefit can only be backdated by a maximum of three months.

How much will I get?

The amount you receive through Pension Credit depends on your individual circumstances, including your age, income, savings, and whether you have a partner.

The Guarantee Credit part ensures that your weekly income reaches a minimum level. Currently, the standard weekly amounts are £227.10 for a single person and £346.60 for a couple.

Savings Credit is an additional amount for individuals who have some savings or a second pension. It is available to those who reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016.

You’ll get up to £17.30 Savings Credit a week if you’re single. If you have a partner, you’ll get up to £19.36 a week. The actual amount you receive depends on your income and savings.

You may be eligible for extra amounts if you have a severe disability, are a carer, or are responsible for a child or qualifying young person.

To determine your exact entitlement, you can use the Pension Credit calculator on the GOV.UK website. This tool considers your specific circumstances to provide an estimate of your potential Pension Credit.

When will I get paid?

Most payments are automatic, especially if you're on qualifying benefits. A letter arrives in October or November, with payments typically landing in November–December 2025.

If you do not receive the payment automatically by January 2026, you should make a claim by 31 March 2026, either by phone or post.

Will I get the Winter Fuel Payment?

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise?