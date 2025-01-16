Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nintendo has finally revealed its newest console.

The Switch 2 is due to arrive in 2025 - with a release date yet to be confirmed.

A first trailer showing off the console has now been release.

Nintendo has finally released the first look at its highly anticipated new console. A trailer for the Switch 2 shadow dropped on social media this afternoon.

It had been rumoured that the console would be revealed this week, but the gaming giant was yet to announce an event or a trailer. The company simply posted a video on social media with the caption: “Here's an update from Nintendo. Please take a look.”

Pressing play on the video reveals the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2. Here’s all you need to know:

Watch the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2

The brief two minute trailer does not give much away, beyond offering a first look at the hardware. We have embedded the YouTube video below, please give it a moment to load.

It shows the original Switch being transformed into its highly-anticipated sequel console. The Switch 2 boasts a kickstand and magnetic joy-cons as well as a larger screen.

There has also been a colour redesign with the basic joy-cons no longer all blue and red, now they are mainly black with a splash of colour. The video also features a brief look at the dock - which confirms that it is still a hybrid console.

Nintendo did not offer any particular looks at new games, with footage of Mario Kart playing on the console at one point. A Nintendo Switch 2 direct has been announced for April 2.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 release?

The video simply states that it will come out in 2025. An exact date has yet to be announced.

How much will the console cost?

The reveal trailer does not include any prices or pre-order dates. So expect that to be confirmed in due course.

It does however confirm that the console will be backwards compatible - so you can still play all your old Switch games on it.