Gopuff is offering 24/7 delivery on Christmas Day in major UK cities 🛒

Gopuff provides 24/7 delivery services across major UK cities during the festive season, including Christmas Day

It’s available in cities like London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and more

Customers can order groceries, festive treats, and essentials through the Gopuff app

In cities like Derby, Luton, and Sheffield, Gopuff will operate until 2am

As Christmas Day approaches, many UK supermarkets will be closed or operating on limited hours, making it harder to get those last-minute essentials.

Thankfully, on-demand delivery service Gopuff offers a solution, providing a 24/7 delivery services in most major UK cities throughout the festive season and beyond.

It offers a convenient alternative when bigger supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury’s are either closed or operating on reduced hours.

Whether you're in need of festive treats, groceries, or emergency supplies, Gopuff will be delivering right to your door on Christmas Day.

Gopuff will operate a 24/7 delivery service in the following cities over the festive period:

Birmingham

Bristol

Cambridge

Cardiff

Coventry

Leeds

Liverpool

London

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Salford

Swansea

In Derby, Luton and Sheffield, Gopuff will be available until 2am.

Gopuff was founded in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola with the goal of providing fast and reliable delivery of everyday essentials to consumers.

Unlike traditional grocery stores or delivery services, Gopuff operates from its own network of micro-warehouses, allowing it to offer fast delivery, often in 30 minutes or less.

Customers can download the Gopuff app on their smartphone or visit the website to browse available products.

Users can select from a wide variety of categories including food, drinks, household supplies, health and beauty products, and more. The app offers a quick and easy way to search for items, add them to the cart, and place an order.

