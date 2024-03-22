Doncaster is the most affordable part of South Yorkshire to buy a home, figures show
Buzz Capital – which carried out the research – found that over the last year in Doncaster, properties sold for an average of £177,936 which with the average annual salary in the city being £34,500 equates to 19.4 per cent of the average property price.
Barnsley is the second most affordable borough with average salary there equating to 17.5 per cent of the average house price.
Rotherham, with an average salary of £29,400 and average house price of £171,413, showed that average salary equates to just 17.2 per cent of the average house price.
But Sheffield is the least affordable of the four boroughs of South Yorkshire with the average salary in the city equating to a mere 14.7 per cent of the average house price in that part of the county,