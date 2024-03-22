xx

Buzz Capital – which carried out the research – found that over the last year in Doncaster, properties sold for an average of £177,936 which with the average annual salary in the city being £34,500 equates to 19.4 per cent of the average property price.

Barnsley is the second most affordable borough with average salary there equating to 17.5 per cent of the average house price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham, with an average salary of £29,400 and average house price of £171,413, showed that average salary equates to just 17.2 per cent of the average house price.