Some shoppers are stocking up already – others say it’s way too soon for tinsel and treats 🎅

Christmas chocolates have been spotted in Asda stores and online in late July

Products include Maltesers Reindeers, Haribo Merry Mix, and Cadbury Snowballs

Asda says early rollout helps shoppers spread the cost of Christmas

Experts say supermarkets benefit if shoppers buy festive treats more than once

Shoppers urged to keep an eye on budgets as food inflation begins to rise again

You might not have even packed your summer suitcase, but Santa’s already peeking out from the shop shelves.

Festive chocolates – including Maltesers Mini Reindeers, Haribo Merry Mix, and Cadbury’s Mini Snowballs – have been spotted in Asda stores and online five months before Christmas Day, with eagle-eyed shoppers sharing photos on social media.

But is this early festive rollout a helpful budgeting move or a cynical sales tactic? It depends who you ask.

Asda says it’s simply giving shoppers what they want. A spokesperson said: “We know how important it is for our shoppers to be able to spread the cost of Christmas and we start to see searches for Christmas products on Asda.com as early as August.

“Confectionery in particular is one of those items that can be kept aside for those customers who like to get everything prepared in plenty of time.”

A Christmas chocolate selection box is unpacked in Weymouth Foodbank distribution hub in December 2023 (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Retail analyst Sarah Coles, from Hargreaves Lansdown, agrees the move could benefit supermarkets – especially if it gets shoppers to buy twice.

“For supermarkets, there’s a huge opportunity to persuade people they’re stocking up early, on the understanding they’ll end up eating everything, and having to do it all over again.” she said.

The move comes as the British Retail Consortium warns that food inflation could hit 6% by year-end. That’s already edging up, with grocery price inflation rising to 5.2% in July – its highest level since January 2024, according to market analysts at Worldpanel.

With that in mind, early shopping might make sense – but only if you can resist dipping into the stash early.

For gift retailers, August is still a bit too soon. “For retailers trying to sell us Christmas gifts, there’s less mileage in starting in the summer,” Coles added.

“People will shop early, but once they’ve bought each present, their list is done and dusted. It’s why September will usually see the launch of Christmas departments,”

“For shoppers, as long as we’re not busting the budget, there’s no real harm in getting into the festive spirit early. It’s just important to keep an eye on your spending.

“One sensible option is to keep the receipt from your previous shop and then compare it at the till. If your Christmas treats are taking you beyond what’s affordable, you will need to keep a lid on them until closer to the big day.”

