Company goes beyond Net Zero once more

Investment in a solar farm in India and the purchasing of carbon offset credits have enabled the AES Engineering Ltd Group to go beyond Net Zero for the fourth year running.

Between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024 the Rotherham-based company helped customers reduce their carbon footprint by 200,401 tonnes CO2e, as well as decreased its own direct and indirect energy submissions.

Operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy equated to 4,192.7 tonnes.

These were offset by the purchasing of 1,750 tonnes of carbon offset credits, plus a conservative calculation of 2,908 tonnes of reduced emissions from the Betterworld Solar Farm.

Indirect emissions – that is those resulting from the activities of other organizations (Scope 3) – were calculated to be 112,422 tonnes. These were exceeded by 312,359 tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided through the use of products.

This year’s figure brings the net positive impact to more than one million (1,114,032) tonnes CO2e since the AES Engineering Ltd Group first went below Net Zero in 2021.

All calculations and figures have been verified by the UK’s leading standards body, the BSI, which “helps businesses to deliver better products and governments to enact better regulation”.

