Company awarded for exceptional health and safety
AESSEAL plc has been given the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) President’s Award.
The accolade was awarded to the company, a global leader in sealing solutions, for achieving more than ten years of exceptional health and safety performance.
AESSEAL, based at Mill Close, had to achieve annual gold awards for more than a decade to attain the honour, which it says solidifies its position as a pioneer in maintaining exemplary safety standards within its operations.
The company's proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks, implementing robust safety protocols and fostering a safety-first mindset among its workforce was instrumental in achieving this distinction.
David Montero, international business assurance manager of AESSEAL plc, said: “Receiving the RoSPA President’s Award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team to prioritise safety above all else.”