College offers office opportunities for businesses
Purpose built commercial space is now now available at the Business Centre at University Centre Rotherham, with space for meetings, individuals, workshops and up to 200 seated for seminars and guest speaker events.
Hospitality is also available and over the past year the group has held training and coaching sessions for up to 50 people, business breakfasts for 20-40 people and events n the seminar room. The site boasts a café, learning hub, classrooms, amphitheatre and group working spaces.
CEO and principal of the RNN Group Jason Austin said: “Business Centre Rotherham is a great space for individuals starting a business and needing a space to conduct their day-to-day work, for small and medium sized businesses wanting to conduct interviews, group training, workshops and events as well as larger conferences and seminars for all businesses to make use of.
“This has been built specifically with local businesses in mind. The facility is centrally located, and bookings have taken off in recent months since being launched in December 2023, with many local businesses starting to find out about this space and seeing how it can support them with their business needs.
“We hold our own business breakfasts in the Business Centre Rotherham which have proved very successful in getting business leaders and representatives together as well as showcasing this fantastic commercial offering available.”
RNN Group is made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham, Dearne Valley College and North Notts College.
