INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP: The RNN Group

THE RNN Group has formed a partnership to create apprenticeship opportunities with a Swedish clean energy-tech company

They have joined forces with with Aira, who make and install efficient and low carbon heat pumps.

Aira, who are committed to decarbonising residential heating by replacing boilers with air source heat pumps, which will support homeowners with lower bills, wanted to develop links locally.

The company is piloting a project with the RNN Group to ensure apprentices are supported in terms of green skills development.

It is welcoming four apprentices to the Aira Academy in Sheffield in September and plans to roll the pilot out across hubs and future academies throughout the UK.

Academy manager Sarah Stevens said: “We’re very pleased to be welcoming four new apprentices to our Aira Academy in September.

“We are developing a centre of excellence in Yorkshire where those starting their career, as well as experienced professionals, will be trained to become the green skills workforce of the future. It’s great to partner with RNN Group to pilot this apprenticeship scheme and we look forward to future collaboration.”

RNN Group CEO and Principal Jason Austin said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aira, delivering apprenticeships and working which such an innovative and sustainable company.

“RNN Group apprentices will be learning and developing their skills in both low carbon and electrical aspects. We hope to expand this opportunity to more apprentices in the future. Such skills development is crucial for the region and the country and apprenticeships are a key part of that skills drive.”