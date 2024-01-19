Cinema workers celebrate Forge Island milestone with popcorn
Workers gathered to celebrate the completion of the shells of buildings at the flagship development.
Once fitted out, the building will host an eight-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc – the first proper cinema in the heart of Rotherham for more than 30 years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brian Gilligan, director of The Arc, who attended the ceremony, said: “We’re very excited to open on Forge Island later this year and it’s fantastic to be here today and see our cinema taking shape.
“We place a strong emphasis on building personal connections within the community – which includes recruiting locally – and our aim is to create a meaningful place that belongs to the people of Rotherham just as much as it belongs to us.”
Together with Rotherham Markets, the improvements are a key part of Rotherham Council’s large-scale regeneration plans aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the borough.
Cllr Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “It’s just over a year since we broke ground and here we are topping out these amazing buildings with more exciting milestones to come.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Forge Island is the single biggest investment in our town centre for decades and will provide residents from across Rotherham with a family-friendly destination they can enjoy and be proud to have on their doorstep.”
The cinema will sit beside a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as six independent restaurants on the riverside, including The Rustic Pizza Company, Estabulo, and Sakku Samba.