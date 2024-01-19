FORGET a topping out ceremony – cinema constructors had a “popping out” with popcorn to mark Forge Island’s latest milestone.

The "popping out" ceremony at Forge Island

Workers gathered to celebrate the completion of the shells of buildings at the flagship development.

Once fitted out, the building will host an eight-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc – the first proper cinema in the heart of Rotherham for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Gilligan, director of The Arc, who attended the ceremony, said: “We’re very excited to open on Forge Island later this year and it’s fantastic to be here today and see our cinema taking shape.

Your feature presentation will begin shortly...

“We place a strong emphasis on building personal connections within the community – which includes recruiting locally – and our aim is to create a meaningful place that belongs to the people of Rotherham just as much as it belongs to us.”

Together with Rotherham Markets, the improvements are a key part of Rotherham Council’s large-scale regeneration plans aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the borough.

Cllr Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “It’s just over a year since we broke ground and here we are topping out these amazing buildings with more exciting milestones to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Forge Island is the single biggest investment in our town centre for decades and will provide residents from across Rotherham with a family-friendly destination they can enjoy and be proud to have on their doorstep.”