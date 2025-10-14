Cheers! Support Dogs’ partnership with Triple Point Brewery is pitcher perfect

The ulti-mutt partnership between a wonderdogs charity and a brewery is setting tongues – and tails – wagging.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield-based national charity, Support Dogs, has teamed up with the city’s Triple Point Brewery on its latest Pint of Sheffield brew.

The vegan and gluten-free beer has mango, passionfruit and lychee notes and is hailed as “slightly hazy, nicely tangy, super refreshing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15p from each pint and can sold will be donated to help fund the work of Support Dogs, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Support dog Giles has given the new beer a big paws-up

The collaboration came about after Joe Rugg, who leads the Pints of Sheffield online community, approached Triple Point Brewery to put forward Support Dogs as the benefactor of the brewery’s next Pint of Sheffield, a democratically voted-for beer.

George Brook, who co-founded the Shoreham Street-based brewery with his dad, Mike, and head brewer Alex Barlow, said: “It’s been really cool. Some support dogs-in-training and their trainers came down – we’ve met the dogs a few times now.

“What Support Dogs does is just amazing – there’s lots of things I knew vaguely about their work, but what the seizure alert dogs can do to help detect a seizure in people with epilepsy is just awesome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never knew just how useful these dogs are, especially for parents of autistic children.”

Support Dogs client Natasha Firth and her support dog Giles with Support Dogs trainers Gemma Ibbotson and Emily High (right) with trainee support dogs Debbie and Newton

He added: “People are loving the beer.

“People are buying it from all over the country and it’s fantastic to spread information about Support Dogs, with the charity’s details on the back of the can.”

It’s available in the bars, pubs and bottle shops of the city, as well as from Triple Point’s website.

Speaking of the partnership, George added: “Joe has his social media pages, we’ve got a brewery and it’s nice to combine those things and do something meaningful. Support Dogs is one of my favourite charities to work with, because of the presence of dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support dog Giles (centre) with trainee support dogs Debbie and Newton during a launch event for the beer

“It’s great being able to put meaning behind it and do something good with beer.”

Joe Rugg said he had been “really moved by how life-changing these dogs are”.

The artwork on the can features an edgy, neon-pink dog, created by Sheffield-based street art illustrator @ruokmyluv.

Katie Williamson, community fundraising assistant at Support Dogs, said: “We're so delighted to be supported by Triple Point Brewery and their 'Pint of Sheffield' this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainee support dogs Newton and Debbie visit the brewery

“It's so important for us to spread the word about Support Dogs' work all across Sheffield, and this collaboration will allow us to engage with new people and communities as it goes on sale at pubs and bars across Sheffield.”

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.