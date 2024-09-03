Changes planned with new development at industrial estate at Maltby
PROPOSALS have been filed to redevelop part of the Aven Industrial Park at Maltby.
Applicants Ladybill Ltd have asked to demolish modular buildings to add three new ones across two plots at the Tickhill Road site.
These would be subdivided into 12 units for general industry, storage, distribution and research, according to plans submitted to Rotherham Council.
The number of available car parking spaces would increase from 12 to 43 as part of the changes, with 12 cycle spaces also being provided.
