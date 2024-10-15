Celebrating creativity and inclusion at business-meets-burlesque event

The Queer Business Club sponsored 'Reclaimed Means Business' event took place at Magna recently, bringing the world of business and burlesque together. Producers Lindsay McGlone (seated second right) and Tommy Powell (seated right) are pictured with speakers and performers.

BUSINESS met burlesque at a unique event which organisers hailed a “phenomenal” success as tickets went on sale for 2025.

Lindsay McGlone and Tommy Powell put together Reclaimed Means Business to showcase conversations around creativity and inclusion.

And after the success of the event last Thursday (10), they have already booked for the event to return to Magna next year.

Lindsay said: “It was absolutely incredible. The atmosphere, the conversations, the talks and performers were all phenomenal.

“It has never been done before, especially not in this way, and it has set the bar for future events and how they should run.

“The entertainment was off the scale from some of the best in the UK burlesque scene, including Lou Safire, Lilly Snatchdragon, Mark Anthony and more.

“We are so glad that we’ve made business fun again and a bit sexy, business should be available for all, not just the typical business owner.”

Organisers said there had been very positive feedback about the venue, with Magna working closely with them to provide what was needed – especially around accessibility.

Lindsay added: “One of the most common comments we had was how safe the space felt and how much everyone loved our breakout space, provided by SENStory, people were able to relax, nap – literally – and chill under weighted blankets which is hugely important to us.

“There’s no going back now, this event is changing lives, and we have already sold nearly a third of the tickets to next year’s Reclaimed Means Business.”

Find out more at https://lindsaymcglone.kartra.com/page/RMB2025.