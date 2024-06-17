DELIGHT: Previous winners Wentworth Woodhouse

COMPANIES are being asked to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months by entering the 2024 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

The awards will return to Magna on Friday November 8, with businesses being given the chance to enter ten different categories which aim to showcase the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s business community.

Sponsored by Barnsley College, the awards are open to both members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber as well as any business with an S postcode. Companies that are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2024 can apply for a Special Salute to Business Award, in recognition of their longstanding contribution towards the local economy.

The awards will also highlight the important contribution charitable organisations make across the region, and with a £3,000 prize available, as well as the coveted title of Charity of the Year up for grabs, there has never been a better time to get involved.

A full list of award categories can be found on the official Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards website. These categories include: Apprentice of the Year; Business Community Impact Award; Business Growth Award; Businessperson of the Year; Charity of the Year; Commitment to People Development Award; Excellence in Customer Service Award; Large Business Award; Most Promising Business of the Year and Sustainability Award.

Chief executive officer of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Carrie Sudbury said: “For many, the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards is one of the highlights of the local business calendar. They provide a terrific opportunity to showcase and celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months, network with like-minded business owners and find out more about some of the truly amazing work which has been delivered by local businesses across the region.

“I would encourage all eligible businesses to explore this year’s awards categories and join us in what promises to be an unmissable event.”

Entries for the awards close on Monday September 9. Self-nominations are accepted, and individuals and organisations are encouraged to put forward deserving businesses that have made a significant impact in their respective categories.