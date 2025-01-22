Buyers snap up homes on estate where prices start at £395,000

In demand: Houses like this have been snapped up

ROTHERHAM’S housing market appears healthy with building firm Avant Homes reporting most homes sold on a swish new estate where prices start a whisker below £400,000.

Customers with more money to spend can invest up to £444,995 on homes at the Brecks Lane Park development.

Just 70 homes are being constructed there, but the prices mean the development has an overall value of £20.5m.

The estate is three miles out of town and features four and five bedroomed homes.

Only a handful of homes remain, with buyers attracted by the practical design of the different house types and the energy efficiency built in from new.

Avant Homes sales and marketing director Hannah Orville said: “Brecks Lane Park has proven extremely popular amongst buyers in the Yorkshire region, evidenced b 85 per cent of the the homes available at the development now being sold.

“Benefitting from a selection of nearby primary schools and local amenities, Rotherham offers a fantastic location for anyone looking to live in the region.

“We don’t anticipate that the remaining ten homes will be available for long and encourage any interested byers to contact our sales team to learn more about moving to Bricks Lane Park,” she said.

The company is offering incentives on some of the remaining homes, and also has a buyer assistance scheme, to help customers by part-exchanging their existing homes.

The houses have been designed for modern family life, with open plan kitchen and dining space and French doors, on some house types.

Architects have also designed in flexible office or playroom spaces.