BUILDING EDUCATION: David Sutton with Natalie Liversage, CFO who is a past student of Maltby Comp

The trust is launching a “Buy a Brick” fundraising affiliation scheme and wants help from from businesses, the community and ex-pupils of Maltby Grammar School, Secondary Modern, Community School and Academy.

The re-purposing of the building will create a mixed use, flexible complex providing a new sixth form centre, a facility that will support training and lifelong learning courses, bookable workspaces, meetings and training rooms.

Maltby Learning Trust accessed Levelling Up Funding to refurbish the old school and will use money raised from the buy a brick scheme to go towards a local heritage project to be showcased in the building.

Trust chief executive David Sutton said: “Progress on redeveloping the old Maltby Grammar School is coming along well, and we are thrilled that we’ll be officially opening the multipurpose space this year.

“Our fundraising appeal is asking our alumni, those who attended lessons in the former Maltby Grammar School under any of its guises including Maltby Secondary Modern, Maltby Community School and Maltby Academy, and local businesses and community members to support the project by sponsoring a brick in the wall.

“The sponsored bricks, with a personalised brick face will be engraved with the donors name and dates of attendance (where appropriate) that will form a part of the new building and will be the building blocks to create a fantastic community resource.”

The building refurbishment includes a new entrance piazza and heart space and coffee shop. The heart space will be available as a general social meeting place, an exhibition space, a performance area, or a large meeting/presentation space.

“This project will transform a building that is important to the local community’s heritage and a valuable part of the public realm,” added Mr Sutton.

The bricks will cost £40 each and will be used to create a wall on the entrance piazza.

The project is part of a £20 million investment secured by Rotherham Council to help improve the leisure economy and skills.

Other attractions also benefiting from the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley.