Matthew Stephens

MANY South Yorkshire firms are putting investment plans on hold prompted by market and political uncertainty, a survey suggests.

Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber says that the outlook for many businesses remains precarious, with inflation, rising labour costs and higher taxes hitting growth plans.

The South Yorkshire Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey has revealed that although more than half of the businesses said they felt more optimistic, just a third said their cashflow position had improved during the past three months. Many are cautious about raising finance.

According South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority data, businesses in South Yorkshire lag behind many areas of the UK.

Matthew Stephens, president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “It is clear from the findings of the survey that although business confidence has increased slightly since our last survey, many businesses continue to work below capacity. The data indicates that many businesses are delaying investment decisions, possibly in expectation of lower interest rates, as well as understanding how decisions taken during the Budget will impact their future plans.

“Access to finance can play a vital role in unlocking business potential, as well as acting as a catalyst towards driving growth and job creation. The survey clearly highlighted that businesses are unaware of the different ways in which they can access financial support, with 48 per cent of businesses saying they would be open to exploring new ways of securing future investment. However, with just 36 per cent of businesses reporting increases in cashflow, it is clear that many are waiting to see how the Chancellor’s Budget announcements are likely to impact their business before committing to any major new investment plans.”