THREE Rotherham companies walked away with top accolades as the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards returned to Magna Science Adventure Centre.

Over 550 representatives took part in the event, which was hosted by BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia and featured entertainment provided by Barnsley-based composer Catherine Rannus and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson.

The winners on the night saw Enhanced Skin Health secure the title of Excellence in Customer Service, IT Desk (UK) were presented with the Commitment to People Development Award and the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust secured the Business Community Impact Award.

Sponsored by the RNN Group, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business event showcased the extraordinary efforts made by businesses and individuals – from apprentices taking the first steps in their respective careers to businesses going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to staff development, growth, sustainability, customer service and much more.

A total of ten Rotherham-based businesses were highly commended during the evening including the YWCA in the charity of the year category, which walked away with a cash prize to support its vital work. The overall title of Business of the Year was presented to Warwick Ward Machinery, which has established itself as one of Europe’s largest suppliers of new and used earthmoving and waste recycling equipment and employs more than 100 people across four sites in the UK.

This year also saw the very first President’s Salute to Business presented. The special accolade, which recognised the important contribution made by individuals and organisations, was awarded to the NHS in recognition of its 75 years of service to the people of Barnsley and Rotherham. A special accolade was also awarded to chamber past president Joada Allen in recognition of her efforts in supporting Barnsley & Rotherham’s business community during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as marking ten years in business.

The awards also recognised the longstanding contributions of several businesses including Davies Turner & Co, which celebrated its 150th anniversary, and H E Barnes, which marked its centenary.

Matthew Stephens, president, of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “This evening was more than a celebration; it was a showcase of the resilience, innovation and collaborative spirit that defines the thriving business landscape of Barnsley and Rotherham. This year, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS, I felt it was fitting for the business community to recognise the dedication and service provided by our healthcare workers. It is the first time that we have presented a President’s Salute, and I felt it was important for the chamber to recognise the invaluable work delivered by both the Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.