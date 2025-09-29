Blend Family wins Best Food Hall at British Street Food Awards – for fourth consecutive year
Cutlery Works secured the title twice in 2022 and 2023, followed by Cambridge Street Collective’s win last year - and again this year, reaffirming Blend Family’s reputation for creating food halls that are not only loved but consistently celebrated.
Being recognised for these efforts is a reminder of what Blend Family builds: joyful, authentic, flavour-packed environments that go beyond food. Each space is designed to invite every single type of person.
“This win belongs to every Food Partner, every guest, and every member of our team who bring these spaces to life,” says Kenzie, Head of Events & Marketing. “We don’t just serve food, we build culture, community, and moments people want to come back to.”
With new sites launching in Birmingham and London, Blend Family continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its ethos of flavour, feeling, and collective joy. The journey isn’t slowing – it’s evolving, one food hall at a time.