New York Stadium where the apprenticeship advice event will be held

The first Rotherham Apprenticeship Live event will highlight opportunities available and offer the chance to meet employers and experts.

There will be exhibitors from a range of sectors, such as engineering, manufacturing, construction, legal, finance, accounting, education, early years, health and social care, hair and beauty, digital protective services, military, catering and hospitality.

The free-to-attend Rotherham Council event runs from 4-7pm on Wednesday, April 24 at New York Stadium.

Visitors will be able to find out more about local opportunities for apprenticeships and get more details on what they actually offer.

The afternoon will include information workshops where attendees can learn about the range of apprenticeship levels, how to apply for roles and hear success stories from employers and their apprentices.Specialists will also be on hand to offer advice on topics such as money matters.

The event is aimed at young people who are planning the next steps in their career with parents, carers, and educators also encouraged to attend.

Paul Woodcock, Rotherham Council’s strategic director of regeneration and environment, said: “We have a long history of investing in apprenticeships, training local people who go on to improve our local businesses and our town using the knowledge and experience they have gained.