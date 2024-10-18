From left: Neil Wright (Equans), Lynsey Stephenson (RMBC), Cllr Robert Taylor (RMBC), Callum Fisher (Equans), Lewis Lowrie Drury (Equans) Charlie Ortgiess (Equans), Kerri White (Equans), Amy Wheatley (Equans) and Mark Constable (Equans). Photo by: Shaun Flannery

THREE trainees have taken the first steps to a career in construction after securing apprenticeships with Equans.

The recruits will work at the council housing maintenance partner while studying subjects including joinery and electrical engineering.

Callum Fisher (16), from Kimberworth, said: “I’ve always wanted to be an electrician and got the opportunity to find out more about the job when I did some work experience with Equans.

“I was really happy to be offered this apprenticeship and I’m excited to get started, learn the trade and get my qualifications to build a good future for myself.”

Equans employs about 150 staff on its ten-year contract to fix and repair council homes. It has offered 44 apprenticeships since 2020.

Neil Wright, Equans head of operations, said: “Our apprentices play an important role in the business and have a positive impact in the communities we work in.

“Leaving a legacy and developing skilled workers in Rotherham is really important to us and to the long-term success of the borough, and I’m excited to see how our latest recruits grow and progress.”

Cllr Robert Taylor, RMBC cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for organisations such as Equans to recruit enthusiastic employees, training people who go on to improve our town using the knowledge and experience they have gained.

“It was great to meet the recruits, who are just a handful of the 500 apprentices we want to see in Rotherham with our partners over the next four years. The opportunities are endless with apprenticeships – they are a perfect way to gain real-life industry experience whilst in paid employment.”