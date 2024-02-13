AMRC partners McLaren on new apprenticeship being delivered in Rotherham

The launch of the new apprenticeship in South Yorkshire

Rotherham’s AMRC Training Centre is the first provider in this region to deliver the composites course, which aims to bolster the manufacturing workforce of the future.

McLaren has partnered with the AMRC on the venture, having started the first cohort back at its Woking HQ in September.

Students on the advanced level apprenticeship engage in the production of composite components for uses including automotive, motorsport, aerospace, rail and renewable industries.

Piers Thynne, McLaren F1’s chief operating officer, said: “McLaren Racing has led the way in pioneering advanced composite materials in our 60-year history.

“From being the first team to introduce carbon fibre to the F1 car, to trialling innovative and sustainable alternatives like recycled carbon fibre on track.

“To continue to lead the way, we need the best talent at the cutting edge of composites. That's why we’re delighted to be working with our colleagues at McLaren Automotive and the AMRC Training Centre to add to our existing apprenticeship programme with this composites apprenticeship.

“We believe in creating pathways for everyone to get into motorsport, which is why our early careers pipeline is vital to delivering the continued high-performance standards we set ourselves both on and off the track.”

Training centre director Nikki Jones said the need for such a qualification had been identified to fill a national skills gap because of an ageing workforce.

She added: “Composites has always been a capability the AMRC has had a big focus on and as its new building is underway to deliver a new programme called Composites at Speed and Scale, which is likely to provide a number of jobs in the region – we are acting now to build our expertise and capacity in composites to help supply the future workforce.

Wirral-based Teledyne CML Composites, who specialise in making composites for some of the world’s most advanced aircraft platforms, is also supporting the new apprenticeship.

