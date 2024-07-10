Advanced Manufacturing Conference returns to Sheffield to shape future of the North

RETURNING: Manufacturing conference that will shape the future

THE Advanced Manufacturing Conference is returning for a second year to shape the future of manufacturing in the North.

The event will once again bring together key decision-makers, business leaders, media representatives and all those seeking to grow the sector.

Building on the success of the inaugural conference, the event - on Tuesday November 12 at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield - will feature exhibitions, insights from industry speakers, informative breakout sessions, engaging panel discussions and extensive networking opportunities.

Those attending will have the opportunity to engage in a series of thought-provoking sessions, including:

The Economic Future, sponsored by Rathbones

• Skills for the Future

• Vertical Integration, sponsored by Gripple

• Sustainability, and

Headline sponsors are Rathbones

• Adopting New Technologies / Optimising Digitalisation

ABOUT THE HEADLINE SPONSOR:

Since 1827, Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) has been a trusted partner in growing and preserving clients’ wealth. Part of Rathbones Group Plc since 2023, together they form the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager.

With 23 locations across the UK and Channel Islands, they are focused on uniting the strengths of two prestigious wealth management firms, bringing together their aligned cultures and operating models.

Spotlight on Gripple and Vertical Integration:

Gripple, an award-winning Yorkshire business, continues to set new standards in advanced manufacturing. With a unique employee-owned model, Gripple produces 90 per cent of its components in-house, a strategy that has proven invaluable in navigating global supply chain uncertainties.

This approach not only ensures robust quality control and traceability but also accelerates innovation, enabling Gripple to deliver solutions faster than traditional manufacturing models.

Charlotte Hill, operations director at Gripple, emphasises the advantages of their approach: “It’s the Gripple way to do business differently. Whether that’s employee-ownership or vertical integration, we are always looking at new and better ways of doing things. Innovation is our driving force, and with 90 per cent of Gripple components manufactured in-house, we can react quickly to deliver new solutions. Our customers have come to expect a level of quality and service they can’t get anywhere else.”

In a world where supply chain disruptions are common, Gripple’s vertical integration provides strategic independence and supports their sustainability agenda, ensuring greater certainty and transparency for their customers.

Join on Tuesday November 12 at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield

The event starts at 8:30 am for refreshments and an opportunity to visit the exhibitors ahead of the conference. Be sure to arrive early to connect with fellow attendees and explore the latest innovations in the manufacturing sector. Let's continue to drive meaningful conversations and foster collaboration within the industry.

For more information about the conference, including the full agenda and to book your EARLY BIRD ticket, visit www.northamc.co.uk. If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact our event manager at [email protected].