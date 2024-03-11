COMMUNITY HUB: Internal space in the Maltby Grammar School Building

The trust is getting ready to open the refurbished Maltby Grammar School building in the summer, the re-purposing of which will create a mixed use, flexible complex, providing facilities that will support training and lifelong learning courses, bookable workspaces or meeting and training rooms.

David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We are looking to work with the local community as we prepare to open the old Maltby Grammar School building, and this newly refurbished multi-purpose space provides excellent facilities for community use.

“We’d love to hear from community groups who are looking for space to meet or a new home, so that we can start to develop a thriving community hub in the building, bringing together different members of the community under the one roof.

“It is important to us that the local community have access to this space, and we are looking forward to hearing from different stakeholders, whatever the requirements.”

The project is part of a £20 pound investment secured by Rotherham Council to help improve the leisure economy and skills in Rotherham.

Other attractions also benefiting from the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley.

