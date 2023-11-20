RMBC celebrated a council housing milestone with the 500th new property built or acquired since 2018.

Paul Walters, Harron Homes North Midlands sales manager, hands over the key to the 500th property to Rotherham Council's deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen

A home at the Paddocks development in Wickersley was the 500th and is expected to be occupied by Christmas.

It sits beside 11 other social housing properties, including five for rent and six for shared-ownership.

RMBC deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Reaching the 500 home mark in the council’s pledge to create more affordable, high quality homes for residents has been an incredible journey for everyone involved, from our own members of staff to our contractors and private home builders to those who have made these properties their homes.

“We are grateful to Harron Homes for participating in the scheme and helping us reach this all-important milestone.

“Rotherham Council works to provide support for all those in our community and we are glad we can offer affordable housing to those who need it most.”

The council’s flagship housing developments in Rotherham town centre were completed earlier this year, with 171 new homes available in Wellgate Place, Westgate Riverside and Millfold Rise.

Other schemes are being developed in Rawmarsh, Maltby, Broom, Dinnington and Treeton, while cabinet agreed in October to 76 new council properties at Eastwood and Maltby.

And there have been 100 homes acquired from private developers since the beginning of 2018, including 33 bungalows.

Harron regional sales manager Paul Walters said: “It was an honour to celebrate this important milestone with Cllr Allen.