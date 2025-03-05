16 businesses representing Yorkshire at Europe’s biggest security event

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with 16 businesses representing innovation in the sector for Yorkshire.

Held between 8th April & 10th April, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; cyber security, artificial intelligence, lone working and many more.

More than 16,500 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, showcasing the world’s leading security brands, offering opportunity to source the latest products, technologies and solutions, whilst networking and meeting face-to-face with key experts from across the industry.

At the show, will be Videcon from Heckmondwide which specialises in CCTV, access control and intruder alarm systems for the residential and commercial markets. Their CCTV and surveillance solutions are used by retailers, supermarkets, hospitals, universities and local authorities to ensure safety and prevent theft.

Leeds-based InVentry is also exhibiting. The tech firm specialises in visitor management and sign-in solutions such as digital sign-in systems which replace traditional paper logs. The business works with schools to provide safeguarding by providing ID badges, DBS checks and real-time monitoring for school security.

Professional Security is a leading provider of security services across multiple market sectors including Retail, Transport, Logistics, Distribution & The Public Sector including the NHS. The business is also the largest provider to the hospitality and leisure markets across the UK.

They are early adopters of the latest technology and their transformative security solutions are driving higher standards across all sectors that they engage with.

Sarah Baugh, Head of Commercial Development, at Professional Security, said: "The Security Event 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with like-minded individuals within our sector, showcase our extensive range of services, and share advice with guests throughout the three-day event.

"The NEC will be a hive of activity once again and we can't wait to share the space with some of the world’s leading brands and market leaders."

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “It feels like year on year the security sector finds new and exciting ways to innovate itself, and with the growth of AI this feels more apt than ever.

“This innovation is coming from all over the country and the world - seeing our event bring together the best minds and products and introducing key minds who else would have not necessarily met due to their location”.

The event covers the total Safety & Security Series; The Fire Safety Event, The Health & Safety Event, The Workplace Event, National Cyber Security Show and Professional Security Officer Live - spanning the entire buying chain of the safety and security of people, property and assets.

Over 450 industry leading exhibitors are in attendance showcasing 10,000+ security solutions, with live demonstrations of the latest products and technology. Key features focus on specific emergency tech challenges and requirements, providing insights, strategies and advancements from leading experts in the sector.

For businesses wanting further information about The Security Event, or any of the other co-located shows or to register for a FREE ticket, click here.