Yorkshire Cancer Research to hold ‘A Night Like No Other’ for life-saving cancer research

Hosted by the Hon. Nicholas and Victoria Howard in the stunning surrounds of Castle Howard, A Night Like No Other is a celebration of the people in Yorkshire who, for 100 years, have united to bring life-saving breakthroughs, discoveries and progress in cancer research to the region.

Every pound raised from the event will help Yorkshire Cancer Research fund ground-breaking research, clinical trials and cancer services for Yorkshire communities, so more lives can be saved in the region, and beyond.

Following a reception, guests will be invited to join the Hon. Nicholas and Victoria Howard in the Long Gallery for a show-stopping evening of entertainment, a five-course tasting meal and a fundraising auction.

Hon. Nicholas Howard, Owner of Castle Howard, said: “The Yorkshire Cancer Research Gala Dinner promises to be an extraordinary evening in the recently restored Long Gallery, bringing together people with a shared mission to raise funds for cancer research in Yorkshire. Though cancer remains a serious issue, the evening will be a joyful celebration of the incredible progress made in cancer research over the past 100 years and a hopeful look toward a future where our region is one day free from cancer.”

Hon. Victoria Howard, Owner of Castle Howard, added: “Both of us have had our own experiences with cancer, giving us a natural affinity with the mission of Yorkshire Cancer Research. I carry the BRCA gene mutation, directly connecting me to the groundbreaking work the charity funds to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire. We both remain hopeful for continued advancements in cancer research.”

Guests will be served a Yorkshire-inspired five-course tasting menu created by Whitby-born guest chef Andrew Pern, owner and patron of the Michelin-Starred ‘Star Inn’ at Harome near Helmsley.

Andrew Pern, Guest Chef at Yorkshire Cancer Research’s A Night Like No Other, said: “My dad recently passed away from cancer, and many of my family members have been affected by the disease, so supporting this event feels very special to me.

“Yorkshire is a huge county with a diverse range of ingredients from the farmland to the coast. We’ll be bringing our guests the best of Yorkshire’s food and hospitality, including vibrant autumnal produce grown on the Castle Howard estate.”

With spectacular spaces resplendent with Baroque furnishings, the interior of Castle Howard will be dressed with inspiring displays designed by Charlotte Lloyd-Webber. Charlotte heads up CLW Event Design, a team of designers who deliver extraordinary installations at heritage properties across the UK.

Charlotte Lloyd-Webber, Event Designer at A Night Like No Other, said: “It was a real honour to be asked to support the Yorkshire Cancer Research Gala Dinner event, particularly having recently lost a family member to cancer. It is so important to me that we curate an uplifting environment that brings hope and joy to people at the event, while reminding them of the vital work that Yorkshire Cancer Research is doing to help people with cancer in Yorkshire and beyond.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening is award-winning actress and presenter Jo Pickard, who will also be the auctioneer for the fundraising auction.

Jo Pickard, Master of Ceremonies at Yorkshire Cancer Research’s A Night Like No Other, said: “My sister-in-law and her mum both had breast cancer which was a very difficult time for our family. They were involved with Yorkshire Cancer Research and made a big difference by fundraising for the charity. Seeing their efforts has inspired me to support the hugely important work of the charity and help raise vital funds, so other families don’t have to go through what we did.”

Since its foundation in 1925, Yorkshire Cancer Research has united with researchers, cancer experts, volunteers and people with cancer to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. To mark its 100th year, the event is an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have shown unwavering determination and community spirit towards one goal – a Yorkshire free from cancer.

Fiona Lovell, Chair of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Helmsley Local Voluntary Group, has supported Yorkshire Cancer Research since 2017 and sits on the Gala Dinner committee to support the planning of the event.

After her sister-in-law sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer 11 years ago, Fiona started volunteering at Yorkshire Cancer Research to help raise funds for the charity to find new and improved treatments for people with cancer. Since Fiona became Chair, Helmsley Local Voluntary Group has organised dog walks, tea parties, community talks, sport competitions and many more events, raising over £119,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Fiona Lovell, Member of A Night Like No Other Committeesaid: “Over its 100-year history, Yorkshire Cancer Research has made great strides in cancer research, made possible by the incredible researchers and generosity of people in Yorkshire. During my eight years of volunteering at the charity, I have had the pleasure to learn about world-leading clinical trials and research that are saving lives in the region and beyond.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to share my ideas and bring the community together for the Gala Dinner. Events like this are brilliant in raising the profile of the charity’s work and bringing in the vital income needed to keep funding innovative research.”

For Jane Nordli, who brings over 30 years’ experience of luxury event planning to the Gala Dinner, this event feels particularly personal following her own breast cancer diagnosis last year.

Jane Nordli, Event Planner at Yorkshire Cancer Research’s A Night Like No Other, said: “I found a lump in my breast just before the first Gala Dinner planning meeting, but I brushed it off because I’d had non-cancerous cysts in the past. As I sat through the meeting, I thought I had better get this checked out. While the lump wasn’t cancerous, the mammogram found problematic tissue elsewhere, and I was told it was stage 1 breast cancer.

"I was very fortunate that my cancer was diagnosed early as there were plenty of treatment options available. Having personally experienced the importance of early diagnosis, I am thrilled to support an event that will raise funds for cancer research in Yorkshire, ensuring more people in the region are diagnosed and treated early."

Quilter Cheviot, Headline Sponsor of this event has been the wealth manager of choice for families and individuals for over 250 years and has supported Yorkshire Cancer Research for over a decade.

Simon Funge, Executive Director of Quilter Cheviot Headline Sponsor of A Night Like No Other said: “Quilter Cheviot has managed the charity’s investments since 2013, helping to ensure Yorkshire Cancer Research continues its vital work for years to come. Seeing the impact of the charity’s pioneering work on the region, we are delighted to help the charity continue to support people in Yorkshire who are affected by cancer.

“The generosity and strength of community spirit from the people of Yorkshire is what really sets this region apart. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to sponsor this special event, bringing people together to support life-saving cancer research.”

Cloud Nine and Raworth’s Solicitors are also sponsoring the event.

Amy Hacker, Trustee at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “A Night Like No Other is a celebration of the people in Yorkshire who have come together over the past 100 years to bring life-saving breakthroughs and progress in cancer research to the region. Yorkshire Cancer Research is so grateful to Nicholas and Victoria Howard for generously hosting the event and to the people helping to bring this special event to life, all of whom have in some way been affected by cancer. The funds raised will help Yorkshire Cancer Research continue to save lives in the region, supporting the charity’s vision for a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

A Night Like No Other will be held on Saturday 27 September 2025 at Castle Howard and there are still sponsorship opportunities available. To purchase tickets for this event, please visit: ycr.org.uk/galadinner.

1 . Contributed Fiona Lovell, Chair of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Helmsley Local Voluntary Group, has supported Yorkshire Cancer Research since 2017. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Jane Nordli is bringing over 30 years’ experience of luxury event planning to the Gala Dinner. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Gala Dinner will be hosted by the Hon. Nicholas and Victoria Howard in the stunning surrounds of Castle Howard. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales