True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to Rotherham

MURDER:STAGED is coming to Rotherham

"Do you think you could get away with murder?".

Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC), many people do. A new true crime talk, ‘Murder: Staged’ is coming to Magna Science Centre Rotherham, uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Cheish said, "The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. 'Murder: Staged' will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth."

Appearing at Magna Science Centre Rotherham on Thursday, 20th November 2025 7.30pm.

MURDER:STAGED pulls in the true crime crowd

This 2-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into the most shocking cases. This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan.

Cheish said, “There will also be a live psychopath test, which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on."

Speaker: Cheish Merryweather // Running time: 120 minutes (+ 20 minute interval) // Age recommendation: 16+