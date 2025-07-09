Tickets go on sale for Baby Band Music Festival at Lotherton Hall

Following a sellout event last year, Baby Band is tuning up to stage its third annual music festival at the stunning grounds of Lotherton Hall, Leeds featuring a diverse mix of live bands that will have everyone from toddlers to grandparents singing and dancing.

The festival will take place on Sunday 20th July between 11am and 6pm and is set to be the biggest single day event at Lotherton Hall.

The vibrant celebration of chart-toppingmusic with great bands and real instruments promises to be a hit with all generations. Live bands, a buzzing artisan market, incredible street food and a series of interactive activities will keep youngsters and grown-ups entertained throughout the day.

The stellar line-up of show stopping events includes music from:

Apollo Soul – the headline act bringing powerhouse vocals and serious party energy

The Yorkshire Tea Party Band – foot-stomping country fun from one of Yorkshire’s finest

Hyde Family Jam – folk meets punk meets pop party - a chaotic and joyful mash-up of favourite hits

Louis, Louis, Louis – timeless swing and soul inspired by the greats like Louis Armstrong and Louis Prima

In addition, there will be a wide variety of children’s activities from dance workshops, forest school to circus skills sessions, a drumming experience and live magician performances to wow all ages. The fabulous artisan market will be filled with local crafters and makers boasting handmade goods and treasures and an array of delicious food and drinks will be available from the likes of Philly’s Pizza and 7 Star Flag Street Food as well as crepes, ice cream and the best brownies in Yorkshire.

Charlotte Hill, Co-Founder of Baby Band, explained: “Our ethos is rooted in the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age - it brings people together like nothing else. The Baby Band Music Festival is all about celebrating and sharing that joy, bringing families together to sing, dance and make precious memories. We’re so excited to welcome everyone back for what will be our biggest and best festival yet.”

Baby Band was set up in 2021 as a passion project by husband and wife team, Peter and Charlotte Hill, and has quickly grown into a music movement. Peter is an accomplished musician who composes and arranges catchy tunes for little people to sing, alongside his job as a Head of Performing Arts and Music in York, while former primary school teacher, Charlotte, is a specialist in music and playwork.

After launching their first franchise in January 2024, Baby Band locations span across North and West Yorkshire and Manchester, with exciting plans to grow nationally in 2026. Baby Band music classes are available in York, Pocklington, Selby, Sherburn in Elmet, Garforth, Horsforth, Yeadon and Saddleworth. Each session features quality instruments and live musicians, introducing a wide genre of music from 90’s pop, jazz, Disney classics and rock and roll to pre-school children.

Tickets can be purchased at www.babyband.co.uk