Thousands flock to opening of one of the world’s biggest indoor adventure and trampoline park in Leeds

Thousands of Leeds residents flocked to the opening of the world's biggest Flip Out indoor trampoline and adventure and the UK’s most immersive laser tag experience in Leeds.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flip Out, the UK’s leading family-focused attraction group, has brought 100,000 sq ft of non-stop adventure to its new location in Whinmoor, with the first weekend of fun seekers describing it as a “great place and really friendly staff! Certainly worth every penny,” “Great place to visit, fun for kids of all ages and plenty to do for everyone. One customer said: “This is a very, very impressive place. The indoor area is huge with so many things to do with the children- inflatables, trampolining, slide park and roller skating to name a few. Staff were brilliant and patient on a very busy opening weekend.”

Flip Out Leeds features a huge trampoline arena connecting 150 trampolines, a gigantic inflatable obstacle course over 18,000 sq ft, a dodgeball arena, multiple party and conference rooms. It also includes an entire zone of super slides of varying heights and speeds, a multi-storey Ninja Playground, a drift bike arena, a roller disco, soft play and a huge arcade area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laser Quest Leeds was equally as popular. The attraction is over two floors and invites players to step into a space-themed arena filled with catwalks, mazes, and galactic-style architecture, all brought to life with pulsating music, dazzling lights and special effects.

The Flip Out team preparing to welcome customers at the launch of the Leeds adventure park

Talking about the launch weekend for the two experiences, Richard Beese, co-owner of We Do Play, which operates Flip Out and a host of other immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, said: “The opening weekend for Flip Out and Laser Quest Leeds has been so successful. We welcomed thousands of people from Leeds and the surrounding areas over the weekend, and we have been blown away with how well both attractions have been received.

“The Leeds location is the world's biggest Flip Out so we knew it was something special, but to finally open the doors to this incredible attraction and start seeing the happy faces of families enjoying this space has been the icing on the cake.”

Flip Out Leeds also has 10 party rooms, plus corporate meeting rooms, perfect for local businesses to use for networking events. There is on-site parking for both attractions. x8g3qyt

www.flipout.co.uk