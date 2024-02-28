Wizard of Oz to bewitch theatre audiences in Dinnington
DINNINGTON Operatic Society's Student Academy is performing The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington from March 7-9.
A spokesperson for the society said: “Thirteen-year-old Ruby Harker is playing Dorothy – she played Matilda during our sell-out run of Matilda Jr in 2022.
“She also won our performance of the year award that year, beating off competition from adult members, and is definitely a rising star.”
Tickets cost £12.
To book call 01909 569340 or go online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dinningtonoperatics.