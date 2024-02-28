Register
Wizard of Oz to bewitch theatre audiences in Dinnington

DINNINGTON Operatic Society's Student Academy is performing The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington from March 7-9.
By Jill Theobald
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Some of the cast at Dinnington Operatic Society in rehearsalSome of the cast at Dinnington Operatic Society in rehearsal
A spokesperson for the society said: “Thirteen-year-old Ruby Harker is playing Dorothy – she played Matilda during our sell-out run of Matilda Jr in 2022.

“She also won our performance of the year award that year, beating off competition from adult members, and is definitely a rising star.”

Tickets cost £12.

To book call 01909 569340 or go online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dinningtonoperatics.

