THERE will be 'wand-fuls of magic' when rags to riches tale and magical family pantomime Cinderella comes to Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Molly Jane as Cinderella which is at Rotherham Civic until January 7 (Photo by Nicola Young)

The Imagine Theatre production starts tonight and will be running at the Civic until Sunday,January 7.

Comedy favourite Nathan Guy is back – this year as the lovable Buttons, ready to tickle the funny bones of Rotherham once again.

As he gets ready to bring his madcap slosh and humour to the stage, Nathan said: “I’m so pleased to me back at the Civic.

“I love the audiences in Rotherham it feels like they are just… there… and I can reach out and tickle them!

“I can’t wait to share the Christmas season with them.

“We’ll make them laugh, and fill them with joy so that they have an extra special festive season.

“That’s a Button’s promise!”

Also making a welcome return is Rotherham’s own Laura Judge who will play Dandini to Kyle Copeland’s handsome Prince Charming.

Laura has appeared in panto at Rotherham Civic many times over the years – her first appearance on stage was aged seven at Civic Theatre as a dancing goatherd in a production of The White Horse Inn.

More recently, Laura – who studied a Level 3 course in Performing Arts at Rotherham College – appeared at the theatre venue in shows including Sleeping Beauty in 2019 and Aladdin in 2021.

Panto Dame Craig Glover, crowned in 2018 as ‘Scotland’s Best Drag Queen’ by BBC Scotland – will make their debut visit to Rotherham as Flatula, one of Cinders’ evil sisters alongside Harry Howle who has played an ‘ugly’ for the last seven years in theatres across the UK, making up the duo as the equally evil Verruca.

They will be joined by Emily Vinnicombe bringing wandfuls of panto magic to the stage as the Fairy Godmother, and Molly Jane in the title role as the beautiful Cinderella.

Will the wicked sisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness, or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans?

Tickets cost £15.50-£20 with concessions £13.30-£18.