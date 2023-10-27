AN acclaimed comedy club is due to return to Rotherham Civic with a host of TV stand-ups.

Grin and Tonic Comedy Club will be back at the venue on Catherine Street on Saturday, November 4 with a veritable bonfire of hilarity.

Headlining the night is George Lewis, an observational wit from Stockport.

His TV credits include Comedy Central Live and The Stand Up Sketch Show while he also won Celebrity Mastermind, with his specialist subject of Oasis.

George has written for some of the biggest shows on TV and radio, including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You, as well as having a weekly football column in The Times.

Opening the night is Smug Roberts, a City Life Award Winner as seen on Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Mrs Brown's Boys and Coronation Street.

There will be a full supporting line-up of performers including the amenable Ed Jefferson, the quirky Ali Panting and and Funny Women finalist Jane Postlethwaite.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 8pm.