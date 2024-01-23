Timeless masterpiece is coming to South Yorkshire
ARTHUR Miller’s timeless masterpiece The Crucible will run at Sheffield Crucible theatre from Saturday, March 2 to Saturday, March 30.
Based on the events of the infamous Salem witch trials and directed by Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon, Anna Karenina) the full cast includes Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey, Ian Drysdal as deputy governor Danforth, Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor, and Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, by calling 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.