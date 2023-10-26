AN AMATEUR dramatics society is staging a comedy show at a Dearne Valley venue.

Back row (L to R) Robert Wilson, Mark Stones, Andrea Savage. Front: Fiona Gaulty, Jill Connell, Andrea Eustice.

Wombwell Thespians present 'Say It With Flowers' – a comedy by Jane Thornton, playwright, director, actress, and wife of fellow playwright John Godber – at The Playhouse, Park Street, Wombwell.

Jane’s stage writing credits include 'All the Fun of the Fight', and 'Sold' (co-written with husband John), while co-writing BBC TV's Odd Squad won her two BAFTA awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Say It With Flowers' sees the Parish Players learn that circumstances beyond their control are forcing them to abandon their Parish Hall.

Without anywhere to stage their plays, they decide to pull on their gardening gloves and enter the regional Village in Bloom competition in order to express their artistic flair.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, began yesterday (Thursday 26) and will finish on Saturday (28).