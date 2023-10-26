Theatre's floral show
Wombwell Thespians present 'Say It With Flowers' – a comedy by Jane Thornton, playwright, director, actress, and wife of fellow playwright John Godber – at The Playhouse, Park Street, Wombwell.
Jane’s stage writing credits include 'All the Fun of the Fight', and 'Sold' (co-written with husband John), while co-writing BBC TV's Odd Squad won her two BAFTA awards
'Say It With Flowers' sees the Parish Players learn that circumstances beyond their control are forcing them to abandon their Parish Hall.
Without anywhere to stage their plays, they decide to pull on their gardening gloves and enter the regional Village in Bloom competition in order to express their artistic flair.
The show, which starts at 7.30pm, began yesterday (Thursday 26) and will finish on Saturday (28).
Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door or book online www.wombwellthespians.org.uk/.