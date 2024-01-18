A CLASSIC tale of love, death and betrayal will take to the stage next week.

Members of Phoenix Players in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of 'Witness for the Prosecution' - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Phoenix Players' production of Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ will run at Rotherham Civic at 7.15pm from Monday January 22 until Friday, January 26.

The cast have been busy rehearsing at Phoenix Pavilion in Brinsworth in the run-up to the production.

Chairman Neil Mather said: “This gripping play centres on love, murder and betrayal with a clutch of fabulous twists along the way.

“Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth.

“The stakes are high – will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony?“Will he be able to convince the jury - and the audience - of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose?”

Now in their 77th season at the Civic, Phoenix Players have been producing drama and comedy since 1947 and currently stage three shows a season at the theatre.