A “SEARING” film about the miners' strike which had its world premiere at Sheffield DocFest was presented with the film festival's 2024 Audience Award.

Strike: An Uncivil War, directed by Daniel Gordon, was shown at the 31st edition of Sheffield DocFest at the Crucible Theatre, with the director and contributors – including author and documentary maker Morag Livingstone, former miners Ian Mitchell and Jim Tierney and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure – in attendance for a special post-screening conversation.

The film tells the story of the most violent confrontation between miners and police during the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike in Great Britain - The Battle of Orgreave.

Featuring personal testimony, previously hidden government documents and never-before seen archive material, the film shows first-hand the stories and recollections of the people on the front lines .

Each feature film premiering in the six-day programme was eligible for the award, and festival-goers voted in the thousands for their favourite.

Creative director Raul Niño Zambrano and managing director Annabel Grundy said: “We have been overawed by how much audiences have been deeply engaged with films at Sheffield DocFest this year, and this is especially true of Daniel Gordon's Strike: An Uncivil War.”

Daniel Gordon said: ”It’s a self-funded film and it took an awful lot of passion and commitment from everybody involved, both people who are in the film and behind the camera.

