Sheffield DocFest audience award for 'searing' miners' strike film
Strike: An Uncivil War, directed by Daniel Gordon, was shown at the 31st edition of Sheffield DocFest at the Crucible Theatre, with the director and contributors – including author and documentary maker Morag Livingstone, former miners Ian Mitchell and Jim Tierney and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure – in attendance for a special post-screening conversation.
The film tells the story of the most violent confrontation between miners and police during the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike in Great Britain - The Battle of Orgreave.
Featuring personal testimony, previously hidden government documents and never-before seen archive material, the film shows first-hand the stories and recollections of the people on the front lines .
Each feature film premiering in the six-day programme was eligible for the award, and festival-goers voted in the thousands for their favourite.
Creative director Raul Niño Zambrano and managing director Annabel Grundy said: “We have been overawed by how much audiences have been deeply engaged with films at Sheffield DocFest this year, and this is especially true of Daniel Gordon's Strike: An Uncivil War.”
Daniel Gordon said: ”It’s a self-funded film and it took an awful lot of passion and commitment from everybody involved, both people who are in the film and behind the camera.
“Screening it at Sheffield Crucible, with many of the community affected, and knowing its powerful message resonates with audiences is the perfect way to launch the film ahead of its UK-wide rollout."
