Something Old, Something New Crucible Theatre By Paul Szabo

IT'S a wedding disaster.

The best laid plans for the nuptials of Nat and Alex are thrown into turmoil when the post-wedding venue they have booked is forced to close on the day of the ceremony and it is left to the guests to spruce up a run-down community centre for the reception.

A difficult task is made ever harder by warring ex-spouses, unrequited love, a screaming chef, some rather dodgy faux Yorkshire accents and a scene-stealing, sherry-swigging grandmother.

But can the group put their differences aside and manage to pull off the wedding reception of the bride’s dreams?

Something Old, Something New is the new play inspired by workshops with more than 200 people across the city and presented by Sheffield People’s Theatre.

The production has Sheffield stamped all over it, in its themes, characters, story and references to local landmarks.

The show boasts three main strengths.

Firstly, there’s a real sense of community that emanates from the play.

The story itself was written in consultation with local community groups, many of whom were reflected in the characters on stage – the men’s knitting circle being a particular delight – and the community groups make a touching appearance by video link as the show draws to a close.

Secondly, there was a script filled with the wonderfully warm northern humour that South Yorkshire does so well.

From local references, throwaway quips and some well written characters, there were plenty of genuine laugh out loud moments to be enjoyed.

Finally, and perhaps the biggest strength, were the wonderfully diverse actors from the Sheffield People’s Theatre making up the 50-strong cast, who were clearly having as much fun as the audience.

What really resonated was the genuine feeling of inclusion, friendship and community amongst the cast which brought the themes of the play full circle.

Overall, there is an underlying social commentary about the importance of community, divides in social status and the decimation of community spaces in the name of progress.

But all of that aside, this is also a very entertaining and enjoyable evening at the theatre, and one which left me with a warm feeling of civic pride.