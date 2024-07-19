REVIEW: Richard Herring, 'Can I Have My Ball Back?', The Leadmill, Sheffield

Richard Herring

COMEDIAN Richard Herring had such faith in England reaching the Euros finals he booked his show at The Leadmill on Sunday with a 4pm start.

But it's his faith in the NHS and his family that actually win the day in his show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?', which sees the seasoned comic, podcaster and writer return to stand-up for the first time in six years.

The show chronicles his diagnosis with testicular cancer – which for someone who performed a whole show on male genitalia ('Talking Cock') and wrote a book about toxic masculinity ('The Problem With Men') he acknowledges does seem quite the cruel trick of fate.

During lockdown in 2021, he went to his GP to find out why his right testicle seemed to be growing bigger.

A month later he was in hospital waiting to have what he calls his “murderous gonad” removed.

There are some interesting takes on how the appendages are viewed.

Testicles are, he jokes, often side-lined as the “backing singers” to the main act.

But equally they are also referred to as signs of strength - “that took some balls” - while actually being the most vulnerable part of a man's body.

On being diagnosed, he admits to breaking down at the thought of his young son and daughter being left without a dad, but these recollections are touching and never veer into the sentimental.

And there are plenty of gags to lighten and lift, too – his comparison of his NHS check-up to a supermarket check-out gets a big laugh with the punchline “unexpected item in the bagging area.”

Funny, uplifting and full of heart.