REVIEW: Here You Come Again - Dolly Parton the Musical, Sheffield Lyceum

Tricia Paoluccio, who co-writes and stars as Dolly - credit Hugo Glendinnig

GRAB your sequins, Stetsons and, most importantly, your smiles for Dolly Parton the Musical!

After several successful runs across the US, 'Here You Come Again' was originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly).

Ahead of a West End run, it is on a tour of the UK and has been adapted by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And his acclimatising touch is spot on – from the off, Kevin (an emotive and ebullient Aidan Cutler) leaps through the window of his parents' attic following in the wake off three stock-piled 12-packs of toilet rolls.

The 'fourth wall' is immediately banished as he directly jokes to the audience about the loo roll before quipping 'wow - tough gig...or shit gag?!'”

For 30-or-40 something Kevin is a wannabe stand-up who has been left heart-broken by his ex and moved into said room during Covid lockdown, while his parents send him up meals on a pulley system.

There are also some other distinctly British touches of the pandemic, too – an NHS rainbow adorning his window and Kevin breaking off during one scene to bang his pots and pans at the skylight for key workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He muses on his career stagnation and rocky relationship with only his Dolly Parton posters and records to keep him company...until the pint-sized powerhouse steps out of one of the posters to become his glamorous new life guru.

With her warm wit and trademark charm, Dolly teaches him about life and love, imparting some of her well-known quotes as well as my favourite of the night: 'Stop looking in mirrors and start looking out of the window.'

All the biggest hits are here, from 'Jolene' and '9 to 5' to 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Islands in the Stream'.

Paoluccio is a rhinestone revelation.

While the live band are incredible, her note-perfect renditions shine and sparkle in particular on more subdued numbers like 'Love is Like a Butterfly', while 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' brought a tear to many an eye.

A heart-warming, hit-filled humdinger of a show.