REVIEW: 'Court' up in the action of Agatha Christie play at Rotherham Civic

But as the lights dim the audience is quickly drawn into the action – not least because the play begins behind us as prisoner/protagonist Leonard Vole (Elliot Cable) is escorted down the stairs to our left to the courtroom/stage protesting his innocence to his warders.

It's a neat way to engage the audience from the beginning – and continues with the actors addressing us as 'the jury' throughout as we gradually learn how Leonard has ended up being accused of murdering Miss French, a wealthy woman he be-friended.

As his lawyer Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Neil Mather, also the group's chairman) discovers, Leonard's sole alibi is his guileful wife, Romaine (Sue Briggs) who makes the puzzling decision to appear in court against him – much to the dismay of affable Leonard who had previously told his QC she was “devoted” to him.

It's the first of many twists and turns that keep the audience guessing right to the very end.

Elliot Cable plays Leonard with a sweet naivete and during his time in the dock, other than his outbursts of shock at his impervious wife's and other's testimony, a hangdog look of despondency barely leaves his face.

Special mentions also go to Neil Mather and Jason Vardy (prosecuting QC Mr Meyers) – as someone who has reported from court, both actors' delivery and intonation in a legal setting are spot on.

Also compelling in their civic roles are Lee Sanderson as Inspector Hearn and clerk of the court Jess Vardy – both in very different guises to their previous portrayals of Frank and Betty Spencer in the Players' last production at the Civic – an adaptation of British sitcom Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em.

Similarly, Mark Kilburn-Stones as the judge Mr Justice Wainwright has a well-observed manner – particularly when reminding the victim's housekeeper Janet MacKenzie (Jill Connell) to address 'the jury' rather than him with her conviction that Leonard had manipulated Miss French to change her will for his benefit.